Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back in action

According to coach Craig Berube, Tarasenko (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Tarasenko missed Thursday's game against the Capitals due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The Russian winger is expected to skate on the Blues' third line and top power-play unit against the Islanders.

