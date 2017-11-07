Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back in action

Tarasenko (upper body) will suit up for Tuesday night's road game against the Devils.

The Russian has bestowed upon his fantasy owners three straight seasons in the mid-70s point range, and not enough can be said about the positive impact that Tarasenko makes for the Blues, a team currently with a comfortable lead atop the Central Division standings thanks in large part to the man himself and his seven goals and nine helpers through 15 games. Go ahead and breathe your sigh of relief and make sure Tarasenko is back in tow as it relates to fantasy games.