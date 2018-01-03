Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Begins new year in fine fashion

Tarasenko found twine during regulation and in the shootout Tuesday, helping the Blues to a 3-2 home win over the Devils.

The supremely skilled winger converted on his only shot attempt in regulation and he followed up Brayden Schenn's shootout goal with a tally of his own, putting pressure on opposing forward Kyle Palmieri to convert in the skills competition. Palmeiri failed to put one past backup Carter Hutton to the sheer delight of the home crowd. Tarasenko remains one of the very best in the business, having accumulated 17 goals, 22 helpers and a plus-16 rating through 42 contests in 2017-18.