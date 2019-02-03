Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Buries Blue Jackets
Tarasenko scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The 27-year-old is back in form after a sluggish December, scoring seven goals and 13 points in his last 12 games. Tarasenko's hot streak has given him a chance at his fifth straight 30-goal campaign, but he'll need to stay sharp a while longer if he wants to build up any margin for error.
