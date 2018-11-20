Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Can't find back of net
Tarasenko has zero goals, six assists and 26 shots on net in the last eight games.
Tarasenko's paid to score goals, and he hasn't been getting it done. Despite firing 75 shots on goal (3.95 per game) this year, he's converted just six times -- four on the power play. In fact, with two two-goal games, he's only scored in four of 19 contests. The 26-year-old still has 16 total points, and hopefully the coaching change -- Mike Yeo was fired and replaced by interim coach Craig Berube -- will spice things up enough to put Tarasenko back on track.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Posts two assists•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends point streak•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Five-game point streak•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three-game goal streak•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets twice against Chicago•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores third goal of year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...