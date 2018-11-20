Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Can't find back of net

Tarasenko has zero goals, six assists and 26 shots on net in the last eight games.

Tarasenko's paid to score goals, and he hasn't been getting it done. Despite firing 75 shots on goal (3.95 per game) this year, he's converted just six times -- four on the power play. In fact, with two two-goal games, he's only scored in four of 19 contests. The 26-year-old still has 16 total points, and hopefully the coaching change -- Mike Yeo was fired and replaced by interim coach Craig Berube -- will spice things up enough to put Tarasenko back on track.