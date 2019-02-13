Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Career-high point streak
Tarasenko sent out two helpers in Tuesday's win versus the Devils.
He assisted both of Alex Pietrangelo's goals and finished with a plus-3 rating. Tarasenko now has a career-best nine-game point streak with seven goals and as many assists. A large part of Tarasenko's success has come from his new line of Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn, as the trio has accumulated 10 goals and 19 assists in eight games together.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Completes hat trick with OT winner•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sets up score Tuesday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Buries Blue Jackets•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps on sniping•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Looking like old self•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sends home two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...