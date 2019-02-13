Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Career-high point streak

Tarasenko sent out two helpers in Tuesday's win versus the Devils.

He assisted both of Alex Pietrangelo's goals and finished with a plus-3 rating. Tarasenko now has a career-best nine-game point streak with seven goals and as many assists. A large part of Tarasenko's success has come from his new line of Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn, as the trio has accumulated 10 goals and 19 assists in eight games together.