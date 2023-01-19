Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner rather than later. Tarasenko's racked up 10 goals and 29 points through 34 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Ahead of schedule•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Practicing Sunday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Good to play Saturday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Misses practice Friday•