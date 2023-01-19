Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner rather than later. Tarasenko's racked up 10 goals and 29 points through 34 contests this campaign.