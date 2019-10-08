Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Collects assist

Tarasenko recorded an assist, three shots and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tarasenko helped out on the game-tying goal by Brayden Schenn at 19:12 of the second period. The Russian winger has managed two helpers and eight shots in three games so far. It's too early to be concerned about the goose egg in the goal column -- Tarasenko has scored no fewer than 33 times in each of the last five seasons, so the goals will come eventually.