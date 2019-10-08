Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Collects assist
Tarasenko recorded an assist, three shots and three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Tarasenko helped out on the game-tying goal by Brayden Schenn at 19:12 of the second period. The Russian winger has managed two helpers and eight shots in three games so far. It's too early to be concerned about the goose egg in the goal column -- Tarasenko has scored no fewer than 33 times in each of the last five seasons, so the goals will come eventually.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.