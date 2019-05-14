Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Collects helper
Tarasenko managed an assist and six shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Tarasenko accounted for nearly a quarter of all the pucks directed at Sharks goalie Martin Jones, but he was unable to find twine for the fifth straight game. Tarasenko has struggled a bit with seven points through 15 games, but he has recorded an assist in both games versus the Sharks.
