Tarasenko recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Tarasenko is mired in a five-game goal drought, and he's managed just two assists in that span. The 30-year-old winger started the year in great form, but he's since cooled off, though the Blues' line shuffling has him still in a top-six role. For the season, he's at 11 points, 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-4 rating through 14 contests.