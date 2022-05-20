Tarasenko registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Tarasenko helped out on the first of David Perron's two goals in the game, which came on a 5-on-3 advantage. The 30-year-old Tarasenko is at five goals, two helpers, 18 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through eight playoff contests. Three of his seven points have been of the power-play variety.