Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Could return Friday
Tarasenko (upper body) skated Thursday, and Blues coach Mike Yeo is "hopeful" that the star winger will be able to play against the Canucks on Friday.
Without Tarasenko, who's missed the past two games, the Blues have positioned Vladimir Sobotka in the top six. Of course, there's no such thing as a lateral replacement for the Russian, who ranks among the elite but is having a down year by his standards based on an output of 27 goals and 31 assists through 71 games.
