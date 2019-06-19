Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dealing with shoulder injury

Tarasenko played through a shoulder injury that he suffered during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Boston, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Tarasenko was able to play through the injury during the final five games of the series, but it clearly impacted his performance, as he was only able to pick up one goal and two points over that span after racking up five goals and 10 points in the Blues' previous 10 contests. General manager Doug Armstrong described Tarasenko's injury as "nothing too serious," so it doesn't sound like it will have much of an impact on the Russian sniper's offseason program. Nonetheless, fantasy owners considering snagging the 27-year-old in drafts this year will want to circle back for an update on his health once training camp gets underway in September.