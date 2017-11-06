Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dealing with upper-body injury

Tarasenko sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's win over Toronto, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

The Russian sharpshooter took the ice for practice Monday but was forced to make an early exit once the injury flared up. There's no indication as to the nature of Tarasenko's ailment, but the team doesn't believe it's serious and have yet to comment on his status for Tuesday's game in New Jersey. Expect a further update to come following the Blues' morning skate Tuesday.