Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Delivers assist
Tarasenko notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
Tarasenko scored three goals and added one helper in seven games in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Russian winger finished the postseason with 11 goals and 17 points in 26 appearances, adding 50 hits and 90 shots on goal.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Points in eight straight•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Point streak at seven games•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets power-play goal•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Three-point eruption in Game 5•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Has four-game point streak•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets sixth playoff goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...