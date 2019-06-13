Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Delivers assist

Tarasenko notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.

Tarasenko scored three goals and added one helper in seven games in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Russian winger finished the postseason with 11 goals and 17 points in 26 appearances, adding 50 hits and 90 shots on goal.

More News
Our Latest Stories