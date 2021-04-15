Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Tarasenko helped out on Mike Hoffman's second tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Tarasenko has racked up 11 points, 53 shots and 23 hits through 18 contests. The Russian winger has fit in well on the top line and should continue to produce solid scoring numbers down the stretch.
