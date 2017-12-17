Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Delivers win with goal and assist
Tarasenko scored the game-winning goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Jets.
Tarasenko now has 35 points in 34 games, but just seven (three goals, four assists) in his last 10. Despite the recent downtick in production, he sits in the league's top 15 scorers.
