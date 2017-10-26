Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes out two helpers

Tarasenko picked up two assist Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.

Tarasenko continues to get the job done for both the Blues and for his fantasy owners, as he's already in double figures for the season in points. He's one of the top weapons for a potent attack and should be valued as such.

