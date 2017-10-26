Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes out two helpers
Tarasenko picked up two assist Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.
Tarasenko continues to get the job done for both the Blues and for his fantasy owners, as he's already in double figures for the season in points. He's one of the top weapons for a potent attack and should be valued as such.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Adds another two points•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Gets fourth goal of season in loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Nets a pair in second period•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Participates in camp session•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Surgery rumors dismissed•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: May require offseason surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...