Tarasenko produced three assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

After a two-goal effort in the Blues' opener, Tarasenko played provider in the second game of the season. Two of his assists were primary, including on Justin Faulk's game-winner 2:10 into overtime. With five points, a plus-4 rating and eight shots on net through two contests, Tarasenko is showing that his career-best 82-point effort from last season was no fluke.