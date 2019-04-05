Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes two helpers
Tarasenko finished Thursday's 7-3 win over Philadelphia with a pair of assists, one coming on the power play.
Now with five points over his last three games, Tarasenko sits at 66 points with just one game separating him from the postseason. It's been yet another quality campaign for the Russian-born sniper, who'll now look to add to an already impressive playoff resume, one that includes 32 points in 44 career games.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Makes impact in shootout loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tickles twine•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Reaches 60-point plateau•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Registers five shots•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Playing against Oilers•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: To be reevaluated in 10 days•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...