Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Dishes two helpers

Tarasenko finished Thursday's 7-3 win over Philadelphia with a pair of assists, one coming on the power play.

Now with five points over his last three games, Tarasenko sits at 66 points with just one game separating him from the postseason. It's been yet another quality campaign for the Russian-born sniper, who'll now look to add to an already impressive playoff resume, one that includes 32 points in 44 career games.