Tarasenko recorded three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Tarasenko helped out on all of Jordan Kyrou's three goals in the game, including one on the power play. It's been a strong December so far for Tarasenko -- he has four goals and six helpers in 10 contests this month. The star winger is up to nine tallies, 16 assists, 76 shots on net, a minus-9 rating and 34 hits through 30 outings overall.