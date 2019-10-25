Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Exits game Thursday
Tarasenko suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear how the Russian picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave in the first period of the contest. In Tarasenko's stead, David Perron could be in line to bump up to the first line, with Colton Parayko the likely beneficiary to run the point on the power play. It's likely the team will have an update on Tarasenko following the clash or in the coming days.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends streak with big night•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores second goal of season•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pair of helpers in loss•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Collects assist•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back at practice•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: No go Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.