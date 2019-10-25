Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Exits game Thursday

Tarasenko suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It's unclear how the Russian picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave in the first period of the contest. In Tarasenko's stead, David Perron could be in line to bump up to the first line, with Colton Parayko the likely beneficiary to run the point on the power play. It's likely the team will have an update on Tarasenko following the clash or in the coming days.