Tarasenko will be exposed by the Blues for Wednesday's Seattle expansion draft, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Tarasenko has missed most of the last two seasons due to shoulder injuries, and the handling of his corresponding surgeries has evidently created a divide between he and the Blues, so this news doesn't come as a complete surprise. The 29-year-old winger has, however, remained productive when healthy, picking up seven goals and 24 points in 34 contests over the past two campaigns, so it would hardly be shocking to see the Kraken select him in the expansion draft.