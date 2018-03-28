Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends goal streak to three by potting two
Tarasenko scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Tarasenko lit the lamp with the extra man to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period before breaking that tie by potting the game-winner 2:33 into overtime. This effort got the Russian sniper to 31 goals for the season, giving him four straight 30-goal campaigns. Tarasenko has a three-game goal streak going, but he has just two helpers over his last 14 appearances, and that inability to rack up assists is likely to keep the 26-year-old winger from topping 70 points for the fourth consecutive season.
