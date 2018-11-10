Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends point streak

Tarasenko registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Tarasenko did major work below the goal line before finding Alex Pietrangelo in the slot to open the scoring. The 26-year-old winger now has a point in six straight games with four goals and four assists in that span. The Blues need Tarasenko to start scoring at a higher rate, however, as he has just six goals in 14 games so far.