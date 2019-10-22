Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends streak with big night
Tarasenko scored on his lone shot and added two assists in Moinday's 3-1 win over Colorado. He also tacked on a game-high four hits and was plus-2.
Tarasenko gathered a bounce off the end boards and found the net from a difficult angle to close out the scoring late in the third period. He's now riding a five-game point streak with three goals and five assists during that stretch. After a relatively quiet start to the season (two assists in four games), the five-time 30-goal scorer appears to be hitting his stride.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.