Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Extends streak with big night

Tarasenko scored on his lone shot and added two assists in Moinday's 3-1 win over Colorado. He also tacked on a game-high four hits and was plus-2.

Tarasenko gathered a bounce off the end boards and found the net from a difficult angle to close out the scoring late in the third period. He's now riding a five-game point streak with three goals and five assists during that stretch. After a relatively quiet start to the season (two assists in four games), the five-time 30-goal scorer appears to be hitting his stride.