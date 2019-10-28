Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Faces five-month absence
Tarasenko will undergo surgery on his left shoulder and miss at least five months.
Tarasenko has a history of shoulder issues, as he also underwent surgery following the 2017-18 season. It's unclear if the injury he sustained during last Thursday's win over the Kigns is related, but it'll be a major blow to the Blues either way. Tarasenko started the Stanley Cup defense hot with three goals and 10 points over the first 10 games. His prolonged absence will keep him from extending his current streak of five seasons with 30-plus goals. Tarasenko has a chance to return in March if his recovery follows course. He's a candidate for long-term injured reserve to save the Blues cap space.
