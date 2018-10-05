Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Fails to register a point
Tarasenko was kept off the scoresheet in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
The Russian-born sniper registered six shots on goal but couldn't solve Jets goalie, Connor Hellebuyck. Tarasenko will look to get back on track Saturday when the Blues host Chicago.
