Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Finally back on scoresheet

Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.

Tarasenko went seven straight games without a point before this outing, but he was reunited in this game on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz -- a combo that had plenty of success last year. Over halfway through the third period, Tarasenko received a pass from Schenn at the right faceoff dot and rifled a wrister past Cam Talbot to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. It's his 10th goal of the year in the 32nd game, and he'll look to ride that momentum into Thursday's game versus the Canucks.