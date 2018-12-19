Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Finally back on scoresheet
Tarasenko scored a power-play goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.
Tarasenko went seven straight games without a point before this outing, but he was reunited in this game on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz -- a combo that had plenty of success last year. Over halfway through the third period, Tarasenko received a pass from Schenn at the right faceoff dot and rifled a wrister past Cam Talbot to give the Blues a 3-1 lead. It's his 10th goal of the year in the 32nd game, and he'll look to ride that momentum into Thursday's game versus the Canucks.
