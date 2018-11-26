Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Finally tickles twine
Tarasenko scored a goal, fired five shots on goal and dished out five hits in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Tarasenko dumped the puck into the Jets' zone and retrieved it himself, then he carried it around the net and sniped a shot over Connor Hellebuyck's shoulder. It was a relief, as the Russian sniper couldn't find the back of the net in the previous 10 games despite rifling 36 shots in that span. He'll look to continue to upward trend Wednesday against Red Wings.
