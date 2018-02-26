Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Fires five on net Sunday

Tarasenko recorded four shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot during 17:24 of ice time Sunday against the Predators.

Tarasenko did everything he could to try sparking his team to avoid losing its sixth straight game, but despite logging 4:44 on the power play, he couldn't capitalize. The Blues are in urgent need of scoring too, as they've posted just seven goals during their six-game losing streak, and Tarasenko has directed 24 shots on goal in that span -- converting just once.