Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Fires five on net Sunday
Tarasenko recorded four shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot during 17:24 of ice time Sunday against the Predators.
Tarasenko did everything he could to try sparking his team to avoid losing its sixth straight game, but despite logging 4:44 on the power play, he couldn't capitalize. The Blues are in urgent need of scoring too, as they've posted just seven goals during their six-game losing streak, and Tarasenko has directed 24 shots on goal in that span -- converting just once.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Continues high rate of shots•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: On pace to reach 70 points again•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Posts two goals•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pots 21st goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Heating up again•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pace has slowed since teammate's injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...