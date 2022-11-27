Tarasenko scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over Florida.

The Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit in an eight-minute span, culminating with a Tarasenko snipe at 16:11. He snuck into the left slot unmarked and was able to wire a shot far side shelf over Spencer Knight's glove. The goal was the sniper's first in 10 games. After bursting from the gate with six points in his first three games, Tarasenko struggled with seven points in his next 16 contests. Saturday was a welcome outburst.