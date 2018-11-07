Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Five-game point streak

Tarasenko dished out two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Tarasenko has found chemistry with center Ryan O'Reilly, who has already racked up 19 goals in 13 games. The two open the ice up for each other, and Tarasenko now has points in five straight games. What's more important is the Russian sniper is starting to score at a high rate again, as he converted four times on 19 shots (21.1 percent) in that span.