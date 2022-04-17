Tarasenko scored a goal Saturday in a 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Tarasenko one-timed a backhand pass from Colton Parayko to push the Blues up 2-1 early in the second. He's on a four-game goal streak (seven) and five-game scoring streak (12). Tarasenko has been the hottest player in the league over the last week and giving fantasy managers a great boost at the most important time of the season.
