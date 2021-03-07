Tarasenko (shoulder) had four shots on goal, a minus-2 rating and one hit in 16:25 of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Tarasenko was listed on the Blues' top line, but he kept his shifts short in his season debut. The Russian winger may still need some time to get back into form, but he'll likely get a chance to figure things out in the top six. The 29-year-old was probably stashed on injured reserve in most fantasy formats, but it won't hurt to see if he's still hanging around on your waiver wire. Tarasenko would have 70-point potential in a full season -- over the remainder of 2020-21, that amounts to roughly 25 points if he gets up to speed quickly.