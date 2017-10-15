Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Gets fourth goal of season in loss

Tarasenko scored his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Tarasenko has six points in six games. He has averaged more than 38 goals in each of his last three seasons, and he hit 40 two seasons ago. Right now, Tarasenko is looking every bit the 75-point stud he has been for the last few seasons. He's soon to be 26, so there may even be another gear in his game, too.