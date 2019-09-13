Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Given all-clear
Tarasenko (knee) is ready to roll after dealing with offseason knee and shoulder issues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Tarasenko's shoulder issues didn't stop him from lifting Lord Stanley's cup at the end of the year, having racked up 11 goals and six assists in 26 postseason contests. The Russian winger will be looking to put up his sixth straight 65-plus point campaign this year and, if he stays healthy, could even creep back over the 70-point mark once again.
