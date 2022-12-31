Tarasenko (illness) will play Saturday against Minnesota, coach Craig Berube told Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Tarasenko missed Thursday's game against Chicago because of the illness. He has 10 goals and 29 points in 33 contests in 2022-23. His return might lead to Nathan Walker being a healthy scratch versus the Wild.
