Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Gordie Howe hat tricks Oilers
Tarasenko scored two goals, added two assists and received a five-minute fighting major during Tuesday's 8-3 win over Edmonton.
While the Gordie Howie hat trick has a nice ring to it, and the five PIM are a nice bonus, fantasy owners -- and the Blues -- don't want their star winger risking injury by fighting. The multi-point showing has Tarasenko up to 12 goals, 26 points and 99 shots through 22 games, and he's well on his way to another 70-point campaign with the potential to post career-high marks across the board.
