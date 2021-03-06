Tarasenko (shoulder) has been activated from long-term injured reserve and is expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

If he's available in your fantasy league, he needs to be picked up immediately. Tarasenko scored at least 33 goals in five straight seasons before suffering a shoulder injury in October of 2019, an injury that he aggravated in the playoff bubble last August. After his third surgery in 28 months, Tarasenko has gained clearance to return to action. It remains unclear exactly where the 29-year-old sniper will slot into the lineup, but it'll likely be in the top six in addition to one of the power plays.