Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Has four-game point streak
Tarasenko provided a power-play helper and three hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Tarasenko has recorded one point in each game of the series, with a goal and three helpers to go with 12 shots and 13 hits in four contests. He had only five points through the Blues' first 13 playoff games, but it's safe to say his previous struggles are behind him now. Tarasenko will need to continue to produce as the series shifts to San Jose for a pivotal Game 5.
