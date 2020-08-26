Tarasenko will undergo a third surgery on his shoulder and will be re-evaluated in five months.

Based on the Blues' timeline, Tarasenko won't even be reassessed until late-January, which means he likely won't be close to returning until at least February. While the 2020-21 season is set for a delayed start, the Russian winger will almost certainly miss a significant chunk of time. The 27-year-old winger was limited to a mere 10 regular-season contests due to his shoulder problem, though he registered a point per game in those outings. After logging four playoff appearances, he once again found himself on the shelf. Once the new league year begins, Tarasenko is a lock to start the campaign on long-term injured reserve in order to give the Blues some cap space.