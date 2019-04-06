Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Heads to playoffs on scoring streak

Tarasenko scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout win over Vancouver on Saturday.

The goal ended a 16-game drought on the power play. But Tarasenko is riding a four-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists) and has 68 points, including 33 goals, in 76 games. Tarasenko is heating up at the right time for the Blues as they enter the postseason.