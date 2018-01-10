Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Heating up again
Tarasenko recorded a goal, an assist and six shots on net during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida.
While it was a disappointing result for the Blues, it's definitely encouraging that Tarasenko is finding his offensive form again. He now sports and a three-game point streak and is up to four goals, four assists and 27 shots through his past seven contests. Patience is key with the Russian sniper because his scoring lulls are usually brief.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Pace has slowed since teammate's injury•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Begins new year in fine fashion•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Delivers win with goal and assist•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Overtime hero Sunday•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Gordie Howe hat tricks Oilers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...