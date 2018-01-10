Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Heating up again

Tarasenko recorded a goal, an assist and six shots on net during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida.

While it was a disappointing result for the Blues, it's definitely encouraging that Tarasenko is finding his offensive form again. He now sports and a three-game point streak and is up to four goals, four assists and 27 shots through his past seven contests. Patience is key with the Russian sniper because his scoring lulls are usually brief.