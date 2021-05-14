Tarasenko (lower body) is in doubt for Monday's Game 1 versus Colorado, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

After missing the first two months of the season with a shoulder problem, Tarasenkpo has now been sidelined for the club's last six games due to his lower-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the Russian winger was struggling to rack up goals with just one tally in his last nine appearances. With injuries limiting his games, Tarasenko has now missed the 30-goal mark for two consecutive seasons.