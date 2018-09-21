Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: In for Friday's preseason clash
Tarasenko (shoulder) will play Friday in a preseason home contest versus the Blue Jackets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Previous reports indicated that Tarasenko will be ready for the start of the regular season, and the fact that he's scheduled to draw into the next preseason game only strengthens that notion. Tarasenko has averaged 36 goals over the past two seasons, but his 66-point output from last year was the lowest it's been since his abbreviated 2013-14 campaign.
