Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps on sniping

Tarasenko lit the lamp in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Ryan O'Reilly won the draw back to Tarasenko, who ripped a wrister past Craig Andersen to tie the game in the first period. Tarasenko's heating up after a sluggish start with five goals and eight points -- three on the power play in the last nine games. Look for him to continue to hot streak Monday, as Tarasenko has 16 points in 18 career games against the Kings.