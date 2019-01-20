Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps on sniping
Tarasenko lit the lamp in Saturday's win over the Senators.
Ryan O'Reilly won the draw back to Tarasenko, who ripped a wrister past Craig Andersen to tie the game in the first period. Tarasenko's heating up after a sluggish start with five goals and eight points -- three on the power play in the last nine games. Look for him to continue to hot streak Monday, as Tarasenko has 16 points in 18 career games against the Kings.
More News
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Looking like old self•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Sends home two goals•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Notches first goal of new year•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Back in action•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Out against Washington•
-
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Game-time call•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...