Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps rolling in Colorado
Tarasenko scored a goal and an assist while adding seven shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
The Blues offense got held in check by Seymon Varlamov for two periods but finally broke through in the third, with Tarasenko unsurprisingly leading the way. The 27-year-old now has an 11-game point streak and has recorded multi-point performances in four straight, piling up 10 goals and 19 points during the streak. Saturday's goal was also his 25th of the year, a mark he's now reached in five straight seasons.
