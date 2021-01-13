The Blues placed Tarasenko (shoulder) on long-term injured reserve Wednesday.

Tarasenko isn't going to be re-evaluated until mid-February, so his placement on long-term injured reserve won't prevent a potential return for the 29-year-old sniper. If and when he's able to return, Tarasenko figures to bounce either David Perron of Mike Hoffman from the Blues' top six. If he's ready to go in February, Tarasenko will be worth a late-round pick in most formats, but at this point there's no guaranteeing the oft-injured Russian will be available for a significant portion of the 2020-21 campaign.