Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Leaves contest with upper-body issue
Tarasenko sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's home game against the Rangers. He will not return after logging 7:53 of ice time.
The Blues simply cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries, particularly among the forward group. Of course, Tarasenko is the team's top scoring threat -- a guy who's averaging a whopping 3:32 of ice time on the power play. If you own the prolific winger in fantasy hockey or root for the Notes, it's best to wait for an official news release from the team before getting too bummed about this development. We'd expect a rather quick turnaround on his evaluation considering Tarasenko is such a high-profile player, let alone how the Blues will go right back to work Sunday against the Blackhawks.
